Amanda Owen defends unconventional parenting of daughter Raven - details

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, 48, is a proud mother to nine children, and on Thursday she defended her sometimes controversial parenting techniques when appearing on Lorraine, chatting to Christine Lampard.

When speaking about her daughter Raven's success, receiving a first-class degree, Amanda referenced her rural upbringing which has come under criticism before.

"She got a first in biomedicine, that is her thing, that's her achievement. That's not mine and Clive's achievement. As parents, I believe that her rural upbringing, the kind of childhood that we've been very privileged to be able to give to those children, has given them the independence, strength and resilience to be able to move forward and do whatever they want to do."

Amanda's daughter has graduated from university

Growing up in the countryside, with farming skills to be learned and life lessons to be had, many people are in awe of how Amanda and Clive have been able to raise their children, however, others have questioned their childhoods.

"I got a yellow flag from social services... I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts.

"I don't see myself as a perfect parent," she added. "Yes, they haven't got harnesses on or hard hats, but I believe there are some lessons to be learned that don't necessarily result in instant death but actually learn your own parameters."

The children are being raised in the countryside

Amanda and Clive announced their separation back in June, but they remain focused on raising their children and running the farm.

At the time, a representative for the broadcaster said: "We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time. They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family, and we will continue to work with them in the future."

