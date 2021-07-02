Katie Couric causes a stir with huge family news The journalist is in for a busy weekend

Katie Couric revealed some incredibly exciting news on Thursday after answering a question posed by Reese Witherspoon.

The journalist commented on Reese's poolside snap after she asked her followers what their weekend plans are.

Writing in the comment section, Katie revealed that she is going to be very busy as her eldest daughter, Ellie Monahan, 29, is tying the knot with fiancé Mark Dobrosky.

"My daughter is getting married. Does that qualify?" Katie penned alongside a heart-eyes and a red heart emoji.

It wasn't long before fans flooded Reese's comments with congratulatory messages for Katie, with one writing: "Congrats! What a special time for you and them. Enjoy."

Katie revealed her daughter's news in a comment on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

A second said: "Yessss!! The best kind of weekend!" A third added: "Mazel tov to your daughter! Hope it will be a joyous weekend, that the union will be blessed and that the cake will be delicious."

Katie's daughter Ellie is getting married this weekend

Katie shared her daughter's exciting engagement news back in 2019 alongside a photo of the future husband and wife.

She excitedly captioned it: "OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG. Ellie and Mark are engaged!"

Katie also revealed that Ellie's engagement ring has an extremely sentimental meaning after Mark proposed with the same ring that his future mother-in-law received from her late husband Jay Monahan.

Ellie's engagement ring is the same one her late dad gave Katie

"And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me," she added, followed by: "#happytears #heaskedmypermission #ikeptasecret #jaywouldbesoproud #mazelmazelgoodthings #takegoodcareofmybaby #ohjesusguessihavetothrowawedding #weloveyoumark #monster-in-law love you all!"

Katie lost Jay to colorectal cancer in 1998, and last month she paid a special tribute to him on what would have been their 32nd wedding anniversary.

"Today is June 10th," she wrote. "It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary. This is a sad day but also a day I feel grateful for the 8 years I was married to Jay and for the way he lives on in our girls."

She went on to marry John Molner on 21 June 2014 at her private home in the Hamptons.

