Gavin Rossdale's happy family news as daughter Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy

A huge congratulations to Daisy Lowe, who has announced that she's expecting her first child with partner Jordan Saul.

The model - whose parents are Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe - shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday in a heartfelt message posted alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote: "I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Huge congratulations!" while another wrote: "Yay, so happy for you!" A third added: "Such exciting news!"

The baby will be a first grandchild for Daisy's parents, Pearl and Gavin, who are no doubt delighted at the news.

Gavin recently shared some lovely photos featuring Daisy and his three younger sons, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him.

Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe is expecting her first child!

The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day.

He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. "Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daisy is incredibly close to dad Gavin and her siblings

Daughter Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all." It's been an exciting time for Daisy, who not only is expecting her first child, but recently got engaged too. She announced the news in September alongside a photo of her kissing her future husband, and wrote: "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap.

"I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be." Fans rushed to show their support and commented: "OH MY GOSH I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER. CONGRATS LOVERS," and: "This is amazing news".

