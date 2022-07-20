Gavin Rossdale praises children with emotional message in rare family photo The Bush frontman is a father-of-four

Gavin Rossdale is a doting father to his four children, and during the week he shared an emotional message about them in a rare family photo.

The Bush frontman posted a photo that featured all of his children, as they relaxed in a luxury LA home that wouldn't look out of place on a holiday brochure. Gavin was in the middle of the snap, with daughter Daisy Lowe to his left, alongside youngest son Apollo. To the right of the image were Zuma and Kingston, with Kingston protectively putting his arm around his dad's shoulder.

There was even a surprise guest in the snap, with the family's pet dog Chewy being slightly visible in the bottom left corner.

The singer shares his three sons with ex Gwen Stefani, while he shares daughter Daisy with Pearl Lowe, with whom he had a brief relationship.

In a moving caption, Gavin penned: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me.

"Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

The star spent some quality time with his children

Compliments soon started flooding in, with one fan posting: "Absolutely beautiful," while another wrote: "Awwww this is THE BEST! What a beautiful family. Enjoy."

Daughter Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all," while a fourth follower added: "Such a heartwarming picture."

And a fifth shared: "Enjoy the time off with family. Taking my 13 year old to his first concert in NC in September. We are all so excited!!!! He's a Bush fan like his mother!"

Gavin shares his three sons with Gwen Stefani

The family time comes following Gavin's latest worldwide tour, in which he was forced to spend a lot of time away from his children.

In an emotional Instagram message, the father-of-three admitted that he was going to miss his brief visit to England, but that he can't wait to see his boys.

"I am so London born and raised," he wrote. "Really lucky to have been here in between the European tour - traveling back soon back to lala.

"We miss you massively @kingsrossdale_ @zuma_rossdale21 apollo - soraya and fam -london rules."

