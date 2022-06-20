Gwen Stefani's son Kingston sends sweet Father's Day message to dad Gavin Rossdale The Bush frontman shares his three sons with Gwen

Gavin Rossdale had a sweet Father's Day weekend, not only getting to spend time with friends during his break from touring, but also receiving a sweet message from his son with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, Kingston.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shows support for dad Gavin Rossdale as he looks to the future

The musician shared his oldest son's Instagram Story on his own, which featured a throwback image of the two enjoying a beach day.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gavin Rossdale's son posts sweet birthday video of sister Daisy Lowe

They both walked past cameras with a young Kingston carrying their bodyboard, and the 16-year-old wrote alongside the picture: "Happy father's day, I love you," with a slew of heart emojis.

The gesture most definitely proved to be one that Gavin cherished, as he even included a similarly sweet one he received from his daughter with Pearl Lowe, Daisy Lowe.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pens heartfelt message as he bids farewell to touring

The Bush frontman is incredibly close with his three sons with Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and they efficiently make co-parenting work, also involving the latter's now husband Blake Shelton.

Kingston shared a sweet tribute to Gavin on Father's Day

Gavin recently also had more reason to celebrate with Kingston, sharing a loving tribute to his son when he turned the milestone age of 16.

The musician shared a snapshot of his older son all grown up and wrote: "Happy birthday sweet 16 Kingston you changed my life forever and I will never be the same again.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe shows support for famous dad as he shares exciting news

MORE: Gwen Stefani's former stepdaughter shares heartfelt tribute to special family member

"You are a force of light. You have bloomed like an ancient spirit. I am thrilled for what is to come. I watch with great pride and excitement."

He continued: "With so much tragedy in the news it makes me even more grateful for you and the inspiration you bring to those who love you. Happy birthday my sweetest boy. #family #sons #fathers"

The musician shared a heartfelt exchange with his son on his birthday

Kingston gave his dad a special shout-out by responding to his post with a simple: "I love you," with Gavin upping the love fest by just replying: "More."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.