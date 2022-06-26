Gavin Rossdale supported by famous daughter as he marks touring conclusion The Bush frontman is moving on

Gavin Rossdale is as busy as can be, currently touring the world as the frontman for his band Bush, and he marked an important milestone while on the road.

The band's latest tour finally hit the end of their European leg with a performance for Rock in Rio Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal.

The British musician shared photographs from their latest show as they were back on the road for the next leg, and it seemed to be a bittersweet one for him.

"Well that was Europe thx to everybody who came out and gave us their good energy —-thx to this band @bush and thx to the crew.

"Hit me up with your handles - onwards - see you sooner," he captioned his post.

His fans instantly came to praise his set of shows in the continent, but front and center was his daughter, model Daisy Lowe, who simply inundated him with a series of clapping emojis.

The European leg for Bush's tour came to an end

A fan commented: "It was amazing, thank you so much," with another adding: "Thank you for coming, Gavin," and a third saying: "A show to remember! Thank you for rocking my day."

The group will proceed next to the United States for the supposed final leg of their tour, kicking off with a show in Pennsylvania on 3 July and concluding on 8 October.

Gwen Stefani's ex-husband had a reason to celebrate recently while on tour, though, as his bandmate Chris Traynor marked his birthday while they were in Spain.

Along with pictures of his friend holding his gift, a new chef's knife, the father-of-four wrote: "Happy birthday to the mighty @ct3guitar -our adventure continues as ever with no limits.

Gavin celebrated his bandmate's birthday on the road

"A delicious meal in Spain with @bush and lovely @yvil and a brand new chef knife - here's to more of what’s to come -we are soldiers on this true odyssey that is life - #family #music #brothers."

