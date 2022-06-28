Gavin Rossdale reacts to daughter Daisy's romance after 'rocky relationship' remarks The Bush musician is a proud father of four

Gavin Rossdale's daughter has had a very happy start to the week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Daisy Lowe shared two sweet photographs as she celebrated her second anniversary with boyfriend Jordan Saul.

The snapshots were taken at Glastonbury 2022 and show the couple stood amongst the crowd, with 33-year-old Daisy planting a loving kiss on Jordan's cheek.

She wrote: "2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement.

Daisy took to Instagram to celebrate her anniversary with Jordan

"Two years in & it feels like twenty… Thank you for being my favourite adventure everyday."

The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages, including one that read: "Ahh happy Anniversary to the most gorgeous couple!"

The model pictured with her mother, Pearl Lowe

Daisy's parents also responded to the post. Her mum, Pearl Lowe, shared three red love emojis while dad Gavin was among the thousands to 'like' the message.

Gavin and Daisy had a difficult start to their relationship. Initially, he was made Daisy's godfather after her birth since it was believed at the time that she was the biological daughter of Pearl's ex-partner, fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger.

Daisy with her dad and three step-brothers

When Daisy turned 14, she found out neither Bronner nor her mother shared her O-type blood, which was when she asked for a paternity test to be taken. Pearl revealed Gavin had refused to speak to her and Daisy after she allowed their daughter to take a DNA test in 2004.

Speaking about the "rocky" start to their journey on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Daisy revealed: "It was intense. There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father.

Daisy and Gavin have a good relationship

"I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I'm really grateful that we kind of figured it out as and when we did."

Happily, now, however, father and daughter enjoy a close bond, and she is in frequent contact with Gavin's three sons, who he shares with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani - Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and eight-year-old Apollo.

The star is very close to her brothers, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

"I love them all so dearly," she said. "I FaceTime with my brothers over in LA at least once a week. Kingston is the same age as Betty [Daisy's sister] actually.

"Zuma and Apollo are a bit younger, a bit less into Facetime understandably. Whenever I go to LA I always have the best time with those boys. They're such brilliant kids."

