Princess Kate can't stop smiling as she coos over cute baby The royal looked very broody

The Princess of Wales looked broodier than ever on Thursday as she cradled a two-month-old baby boy during a Northern Ireland trip with Prince William.

The royal held little Isaac in her arms as she chatted to members of the public in Carrickfergus.Kate looked comfortable as she gently bounced him and rocked him.

WATCH: Princess Kate coos over young baby during Ireland trip

Kate also said hello to a little one in a pram at the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit alongside her husband. Fans looked thrilled that the royal had stopped to have a look at the young child, with many getting their phones out to document the moment.

It's been a baby-filled week for the Princess as on Wednesday she paid a visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit, where she learnt about the hospital's holistic support provided to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

The royal stopped to greet people outside too

In one sweet moment, the mum-of-three visited the hospital's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), where she engaged with new mums and cradled little baby Bianca Moran, who was born six weeks prematurely.

The Hungarian mum asked if the Princess would like to hold her child and Kate replied: "Am I allowed to?" and then a member of staff helped the mum pass the baby to the Princess.

Clearly taken aback by the cute baby, Kate said: "She's very sweet."

The royal often jokes that she's broody and that her husband William gets nervous about her meeting babies as she'll want another one.

The Princess held a premature baby on Wednesday

The couple haven't ruled out baby number four, but Kate did admit that she still sees her youngest, Prince Louis, as her baby.

At one point during her maternity ward visit, Kate met baby Giles Talbot-Erasmus, and admitted: "I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now. I just feels like yesterday."

