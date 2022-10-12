Do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash disagree on having another baby? The Loose Women star is a mum of four

Stacey Solomon is a proud mum to four children, Zach, Leighton, Rex and Rose – but can her and Joe Swash agree about having another?

Stacey and Joe share Rex and baby Rose, who recently turned one, and it seems as though the couple are on different pages about the chance of another child.

On Sunday, Joe's Fabulous magazine interview was published where he was quizzed about feeling broody.

"So will there be any more children eating around the family table at Pickle Cottage," asked journalist Louise Gannon.

Stacey is a mum to four children

"Having kids is addictive," confessed Joe. "I love it. I love being a dad and a husband. If I can be half what my dad was to us as a family, then I’d be happy. And I'm never going to say never to more kids. Let's see what happens."

Stacey, on the other hand, had a slightly different response when she was asked the same question.

Back in September 2021, the former X Factor star told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine that Rose would be her last child.

Joe and Stacey share two children together

Stacey explained: "We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant. I don’t want to push it anymore. This is enough."

When the presenter was in the final stage of her pregnancy with Rose, she shared some beautiful bump photos with her Instagram followers, and remarked that it would be her last pregnancy.

Stacey wrote: "Taking in Every Last Second. Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time. For the last time… So grateful for the chance to grow you little one, now we can't wait to meet you."

