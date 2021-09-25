Stacey Solomon's daughter is 'desperate to get out' in incredible baby bump video The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth child

Stacey Solomon is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her fourth child – and by the looks of it, her daughter is just as keen to make her entrance into the world.

The Loose Women star returned to social media on Saturday to share an incredible video - see below - of her bare baby bump moving from her daughter's kicks.

SEE: Stacey Solomon shares beautiful - and intimate - pregnancy photos ahead of baby's birth

Stacey joked that her little one is clearly "desperate to get out" in a huge hint that she is just days away from giving birth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares incredible video of her daughter kicking inside her stomach

"She's still in there but by the looks of it she's desperate to get out," exclaimed the TV star. "Definitely running out of room I think," she jokily added of her blossoming bump before admitting she will "really miss" being pregnant.

Stacey is already mum to sons Leighton, 13, and Zach, nine, from previous relationships, and two-year-old Rex with her husband-to-be Joe Swash.

Her post comes after fans speculated that she had already given birth due to her silence on social media.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals baby daughter's nursery - and it's incredible!

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals heart-melting reason for social media break

Stacey shared these gorgeous photos of her baby bump

The star's last post was a gorgeous pregnancy photoshoot, which Stacey admitted she wished she had done for her previous three pregnancies.

Posing around the grounds of her Pickle Cottage home in a state of undress to expose her bump, Stacey looked radiant in the images, which were taken by her dad.

"Taking in every last second. Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time," she captioned the images.

"For the last time… So grateful for the chance to grow you little one and now we can't wait to meet you… p.s these are completely raw and unedited so if you see some knickers sorry. They really are inconvenient knickers aren’t they."