Stacey Solomon forced to defend her kids' bedtime routine – and has the best response The Loose Women star opened up about parenting

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon had the best response to online trolls who tried to criticise her family's bedtime routine. Taking to her Instagram stories to respond, the mother-of-three took a kind and calm approach to the comment: "Why don’t you have a set bedtime for the boys instead of letting them fall asleep first?"

READ: Stacey Solomon changes dream wedding venue last minute

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon responds to trolls who criticise her family's bedtime routine

The 31-year old responded with nothing but kindness to a fan's message that appeared to judge her for not having a set bedtime for three children, Zachary, twelve, Leighton, eight, and Rex, one.

Having just moved into dream family home, better known as 'Pickle Cottage' with her fiancé, Joe Swash, it's undoubtedly been a busy month for the presenter – but she still managed to remain calm when faced with the difficult question.

MORE: Stacey Solomon completely transforms garden bench with this clever cleaning hack

The happy family have just moved into their dream home

"I don't know if this question is slightly judgey, or if I'm just due on my period and emotional – but we do have a sort of bed time. We don't have a really strict routine because we never know if we're coming or going a lot of the time. So we just go with it and do the best that we can", Stacey responded.

The loving mum went on to explain that she loves cuddling her boys: "Whether people think it's right or wrong, I genuinely just want to squeeze in those cuddles whilst I can. I know that one day they won't want to cuddle me anymore – so yeah, I make the most of it!"

RELATED: Stacey Solomon's sons' new Wendy house is just like the Queen's – watch

SEE: Stacey Solomon reveals her post-lockdown hair - and wow

Sympathising with other parents and carers who may have different routines, the star said: "I do genuinely think, you know what – just do what's best for you no matter what anyone thinks. Parenting is hard enough without feeling like you're failing, so just do what gets you through!"

Stacey then posted a heartwarming photo of her and the kids at 8:37pm, writing: "Current situation… and I can't wait to cuddle them all to sleep tonight!"

The former X Factor star loves cuddles before bedtime

Closing her rant with a powerful statement, the Tap to Tidy author said: "If you love your child unconditionally and you're trying your best, then you're the most incredible parent your child could wish for."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.