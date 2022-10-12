Linda Robson has been married to her husband Mark Dunford for more than 30 years and together they share two children.

But the Loose Women star made a very surprising revelation about her marriage this week during an appearance on the ITV show – leaving viewers stunned.

WATCH: Linda Robson reveals 30th wedding anniversary gifts

Linda, 64, was discussing her private life with her fellow panellists when she revealed the impact her Catholic upbringing has had on her relationship with Mark.

She admitted: "I find it quite difficult. I've never undressed in front of my husband so when I put my pyjamas on, I go in the bathroom."

Linda and Mark have been married since 1990

The actress continued: "My kids have seen my undressed but not my husband or former partners because my mum was Irish Catholic."

Linda and Mark tied the knot back in 1990 and are parents to singer songwriter Louis, 30, and daughter Roberta (known as Bobby), 26. Linda also has an older daughter, Lauren, from a previous relationship. Lauren, 39, has two children of her own, making Linda one very proud grandmother.

The couple with her three children and grandchildren

The actress often talks about her family on Loose Women, and clearly adores being a grandparent, frequently taking granddaughters Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park or looking after them while Lauren is at work.

She previously spoke about the lessons she is trying to teach them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained on the daytime show.

Linda is a proud grandma to Lauren's two daughters

Linda and Mark, meanwhile, tend to keep their marriage out of the spotlight. But during an appearance on Loose Women in 2017, the star did reveal how the couple first met.

"I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest," she shared. "And we lived in the street next to each other."

