Stacey Solomon talks plans to expand family with Joe Swash The Loose Women star is a mother of three

Stacey Solomon has shared that she and her partner Joe Swash might be interested in fostering children after their sons have grown up.

Speaking on Friday's episode of Loose Women, the kind-hearted mum-of-three was taking part in a panel discussion about offering a room to people in need. The star revealed that Joe's mum is a foster parent and said that it was something that both she and Joe were both enthusiastic about.

The 30-year-old said: "Joe's mum is a foster carer and we've both had a discussion that when our kids leave home that is something we'd absolutely love to look into."

RELATED: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's super-organised family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon discusses plans for more children with Joe Swash

The couple share 14-month-old son Rex, and Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight. Joe, meanwhile, shares son Harry, 13, with his former partner Emma Sophocleous.

On Wednesday's Loose Women, the presenter and singer revealed that she didn't like the idea of being on the contraceptive pill for a long time but said that she and Joe hadn't discussed him having a vasectomy because they weren't sure if they wanted to have more biological children.

Stacey and Joe have been together for five years

The 30-year-old said: "It's not a conversation I've had with Joe because neither of us know if we have finished extending our family or not.

But in a few years we would definitely have that conversation if we decided we didn't want more children. Though I don't think either of us would expect that, or for me to have my tubes tied."

MORE: Stacey Solomon sends fans wild in the dreamiest rainbow summer dress

If and when the star does have more children, one thing's for sure: Stacey will definitely keep them organised! Earlier this week, the planning queen shared photos of the coordinating lunch boxes, pencil cases, water bottles and hand sanitiser holders she had bought and labelled for her oldest children ahead of their return to school next month.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.