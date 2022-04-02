Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons take over Bravo's WWHL set 'They will give the hard hitting questions!'

Andy Cohen played a great joke on Bravo fans on Friday when he shared pictures of the new hosts on Watch What Happens Live - his three-year-old son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan, 23 months.

"New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!" Andy captioned the picture shared on social media. The snap showed the two toddlers sitting in the famous Bravo chairs, with one fan joking: "They will give the hard hitting questions!"

WATCH: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen play Diaper Daddies on WWHL

"The look Wyatt is giving Ben is a look we’ve seen from their dads!" joked another fan to which Andy replied: "Exactly. They are our mini-me’s."

Andy welcomed his first child via surrogate in February 2019 and instantly announced: "I’m in love."

He spent the COVID-19 lockdown with Benjamin and revealed at the end of 2020 it had changed their home-life for the better. "We're madly in love," he told People magazine.

"I’ve been trying to stay focused on the benefits of the quarantine, and I've gotten to spend way more time with Ben than I otherwise would have. Just to be able to get up with him every morning and put him to bed every night, that's been incredible."

Andy shared this sweet snap

Andy and Anderson have been close friends for years, and Anderson appeared on the Bravo show earlier in 2022 to play a game of Diaper Daddies, which saw the pair given 45 seconds to change as many diapers as possible.

"I want to see which one of us is more skilled in the treacherous art of wiping and changing our little ones," Andy joked, although at the end of the 45 seconds, CNN host Anderson won with a total of four diapers changed.

