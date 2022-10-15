Strictly's Gemma Atkinson teased over second pregnancy by close friend The Strictly stars started dating in 2017

Gemma Atkinson and fiancé Gorka Marquez are doting parents to baby girl Mia, but a close friend has hinted about the pair having a second child.

On Friday, Gorka shared a steamy video in which he flashed his bare torso while modelling an open white shirt, and the pair's close friend, Elliot Simmonds joked: "@glouiseatkinson shut your eyes before you get pregnant – I think I might be." The CrossFit trainer also jokingly added: "Mamma Mia," and shared a flame emoji on his post.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teased about second pregnancy after Gorka Marquez's steamy video

Gemma played along with the joke, resharing the saucy clip on her own Stories, alongside Elliot's message.

In a cheeky caption on his own post, Gorka posted: "Day Time VS Night Time. Excited for Tomorrow's Pasodoble. What about you guys?"

The video sparked a huge response amongst his fans, with former Strictly co-star, Oti Mabuse commenting: "I mean [flame emojis] nice shoes."

Meanwhile, Carlos Gu flirtatiously enthused: "HOTTTTT," which prompted Gorka to cheekily respond with a winking tongue out emoji.

Gorka's steamy video sparked a response

New pro Lauren Oakley teased: "This is like when we got stuck in the lift in South Africa. Same vibes," while another fan added: "Man alive, who turned the heating up."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in 2019 and earlier this year, Gemma was forced to defend her parenting after fans became concerned about the young girl's health.

The former Hollyoaks actress shared a candid video of her three-year-old enjoying an ice cream and sharing it with the dog before putting it back in her mouth, but some worried about the possible germ transfer.

Gemma and Gorka are proud parents to Mia

In a message to her followers on Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "A lot of anger today about Mia sharing a lolly with Noman. KIDS NEED GERMS.

"If you think that's bad, you should see me wrestling with her to not open sanitary bins in public loos! Or when she used to share her dummy with other kids at nursery, or when she comes home from nan's covered in mud from playing [in] the park.

She added: "Also, dogs have bacteria in their mouth, but not as much as humans [thumbs up emoji]."

