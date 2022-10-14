Exclusive: Zara McDermott on period chat tips, broodiness and living next door to Louise Thompson

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott has teamed up with Always to break the stigma around period talk and she's exclusively given HELLO! her best advice for speaking to girls (and boys) about menstruation. Plus, we get the lowdown on Zara and her partner Sam Thompson's baby plans and what it's like living next door to her sister-in-law and fellow Made in Chelsea alum Louise Thompson. Read on to find out more…

Do you think the conversation around periods is changing for the better?

I was talking to my mum and this the other day and when she was about 12 or 13, when some of the other girls were starting their periods at school, the teacher literally just threw a few books at the girls and said 'Read these books. These are the books on periods and all of that jazz.' So, I do think it's changing [and] evolving.

But a crazy statistic considering periods happen to every young woman and yet one in three still feel unprepared for their first period. I don't think these conversations aren't happening but the question to me is, are they happening in the right way? Can we try and make some changes there?

Zara is working with Always to get children and parents talking

We need to remember what it was like to be a young person and think about how we would react best to the period chat from our parents because I definitely didn't want to hear it when I was younger.

What made you passionate about wanting to speak out about periods?

I really wanted to be involved in this campaign because I remember my first period so vividly. I remember the confusion. I remember feeling scared. Feeling nervous and having a lot of questions but also not knowing who to ask and I think this campaign can help us address all of those things.

What's it like in your household – are you open with partner Sam about your periods?

I'm always really open with him about when I'm on my period and he's very accepting, it's not something that grosses him out. I think it's really easy to slip into that habit of being like, 'Oh I'm a guy I don't want to know about periods', but actually it's really important. Someone you know, either your partner, your sister, your mum, is going to go through in their life, so it's important that you know what they need.

Zara's partner Sam Thompson features heavily on her Instagram feed

Sam knows, the day before my period starts, I'm going to be a bit emotional and I'm probably going to cry about something that's completely ridiculous. He knows that that's just part of it, it might not be rational but just give me a hug and tell me everything's going to be okay and give me some chocolate.

Where are you living now? Still next door to Sam's sister Louise Thompson?

We live just next door. Our bathrooms are right next to each other. My nephew's bathroom is right next to my dressing room bathroom so sometimes I'm like, 'Are they having bath time?' We are so lucky, we're so privileged and Sam's mum lives on the road behind us so we're all in a little triangle.

Louise went through quite the ordeal welcoming Leo into the world, how is she now?

I take my hat off to her. Every single day she shows how strong she is. She's the strongest person I know. I don't know anyone else who's been thrown that much unfortunateness. Still having a smile on her face. She really is just an inspiration to so many women. I don't know how I would have coped if I would have gone through what she's gone through. She's got Leo and I think he makes it all worth it for her. And he's so beautiful.

Do you get broody?

My best friend has just got pregnant, so babies are everywhere for me. At least I can borrow them and give them back. So, no, I love Leo to absolute pieces, but my life is so busy, I'm away with work every single day, sometimes I'm not at home. A baby would not fit into my life at all. I wouldn't be able to do all of the travelling that I do now.

My career is my child at the moment. I'm in this nice position at the moment where I have a lot of babies around me, and I can get my baby fix. When I was younger, I was like, 'I'm going to have babies by the time I'm 25, I'm going to be married'. I genuinely thought that for myself, I always thought I can't wait to be a mum, and now that time has come, my priorities have shifted. I don't have the time, capacity or want to be a parent at all at the moment. I know it'll come one day but I'm not rushing it, you know?

Zara is very close to her partner's sister Louise

What are your five top tips for parents to advise their girls on periods?

I'm not under any illusions that parents don't try and have that conversation. I remember literally putting my fingers in my ears and being like, 'Don't talk to me about it', it's too daunting and overwhelming. I think for the parents it's finding the right moment and taking the time to think about how you deliver it. Every parent-child relationship is different. Maybe it would have been good for my mum to write something out for me or put it in a text sending me some links to some certain things, just so I could look in my own time.

Always also have this really great First Periods guide which is really handy for parents and young people wanting to learn about periods so that's a great tool that people can use. Don't miss out the boys in the process, because they equally need to be educated as well.

The star is focusing on her career before children

I remember going to the shop and looking at all the pads and not really knowing what one I needed for one. I remember my mum introduced me to Always and I figured out what ones I like, I liked the ones with wings, and I had a lighter period, so I didn't need a long pad. It's finding the right product for you which involves a bit of trial and error at the start.

I remember asking my mum as I remember my period changed colour as it was my first period I was like, 'What is going on? Am I dying?,' I was so scared. My mum was like, 'You're fine, it changes colour, that's absolutely normal'.

What would you go back and tell your younger self now about periods?

The main thing for me was 'Am I going to change as a person?' 'Am I becoming a woman?' 'What does this mean?'. All of the bodily changes that followed my first period was something I was nervous about, it was daunting, going from a child to a woman.

"I was one of the girls who started my period slightly later, so I think that made me more nervous. Thinking, why am I the odd one out? All of the girls in the changing rooms were talking about their periods and I hadn't started mine yet. So, I think knowing that it's okay, everyone does it in their own time. There's not a one-size-fits all with periods. Everyone's period is totally different.

Zara McDermott is working with Always to open up the conversation and get people talking about periods to help young people feel more prepared for when their first period arrives. For advice and tips, you can download the Always #FirstPeriods guide at: www.always.co.uk/rethink-your-reaction.