Zara Tindall makes rare comments about home life with kids Mia, Lena and Lucas

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has opened up about her family life with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children in a rare interview.

MORE: Zara Tindall totally smoulders in new modelling pictures

The former World and European Eventing champion appeared in a new video for clothing brand Musto, for whom she has modelled their Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara and Mike's love story

Zara and her rugby player husband Mike share daughters Mia, eight, Lena, four, and son, Lucas, one, together and are often seen at equestrian events supporting their royal mum.

MORE: Revealed: Mike Tindall's incredibly close bond with the royal family

READ: Princess Kate's 6 relatable royal parenting struggles revealed

Zara models for Musto

Speaking about her love of the outdoors, Zara revealed: "I don't do as much sailing now as when I was a kid. We used to do a lot when we were children, but I really want to try and get the kids doing a bit more actually.

"You kind of go in and out of stuff and then when you have kids you go, 'Oh I must do that with them, I used to do that when I was a kid', and try and let them experience as much as possible. We did a lot of sailing and I sailed at school as well, so I was quite lucky like that."

Zara with her son Lucas

When asked about how she'd like to be remembered, the royal said: "I guess I want to be remembered for being hard working and respectful, and loyal and a good mum. Happy, with hopefully a bit of success in there, and to be remembered for influencing the younger generations as well. I think that would be great too."

Zara also gave an insight into her childhood, recalling: "I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in.

"Whether it was the horses or sailing or travelling or the people we met along the way. I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life."

Zara with her daughter Lena

She added: "I'm happiest properly at home or with the family, obviously, or travelling. I'm happy travelling with the kids and Mike and exploring the world."

Zara and her brother Peter Phillips don't have royal titles and neither do their children.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2020, their mother, Princess Anne, reflected upon the decision not to grant her children titles, explaining: "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles…So I think that was probably the right thing to do."