Zara Tindall totally smoulders in new modelling pictures

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The beautiful Zara Tindall may be a busy mother-of-three, but the royal has recently been busy in her working life too; she is the face of British-heritage brand Musto’s Autumn Winter 2022 lifestyle campaign.

READ: Zara Tindall is all smiles as she makes first official outing since the Queen's state funeral

In stunning pictures that were shot by renowned photographer, Steve Read, in the Gloucestershire countryside where she lives, the campaign focuses on Zara’s selection of four pieces from Musto’s Marina collection, including the new Marina Primaloft 3 In 1 Parka.

There's not many that could make outwear look this good, but the 41-year-old nails it! And what's more, her pet dogs Pepper and Blink also make an appearance in the lovely pictures. Cute!

MORE: The surprising shoes the royal ladies wore to the Queen's funeral - did you realise?

Many are aware of the fact the mother-of-three is an accomplished equestrian and former World and European champion, so it makes perfect sense that Zara would work with Musto.

Women's marina quilted jacket, £99.00, Musto

Their AW22 Lifestyle Collection draws on Musto’s fifty years of sailing heritage, creating garments that combat extreme weathers in the harshest environments, and utilises those technical fabrications and expertise to create items that not only look incredibly stylish but ensure outstanding protection and performance in any conditions.

Women's marina long quilted jacket, £250.00, Musto

Speaking about their latest collection, Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin explained: "I’m used to being outside in the elements all day and I know I can rely on Musto to keep me warm and dry. My Musto kit is an essential part of my wardrobe, both when I am riding and also for everyday life – the kit is perfect for any type of weather but also looks good and I wouldn’t want to be without it.”

Zara also gave an insight into her childhood, revealing she feels "very lucky" to have met incredible people along the way.

MORE: Zara Tindall looks striking in coat dress at Queen's funeral

"I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in," she said, before adding: "Whether it was the horses or sailing or travelling or the people we met along the way. I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.