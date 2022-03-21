Happy birthday, royal baby Lucas! Zara Tindall's son's first year in photos Zara Tindall's baby boy has celebrated his first birthday

A very happy birthday to Zara Tindall and husband Mike's baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall, who turned one on 21 March.

The royal tot, who is the youngest of three children after big sisters Mia, eight, and Lena, three, is bound to be in for a fun-packed day with his family as they celebrate his special first birthday. Below, we've taken a look back at the key events from baby Lucas' first year of life…

Lucas is born!

Little Lucas was welcomed into the world on Sunday 21 March 2021, weighing 8lbs 4oz, at the family home in Gatcombe Park - and his birth was pretty dramatic.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y podcast shortly after Lucas' arrival, dad Mike revealed: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," adding how little Lucas, "Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."

He told listeners: "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Zara is often spotted at equestrian events with her children

Mike also added how his wife’s friend Dolly, who was also at the birth of their two daughters, Mia and Lena, was present: "She was there and recognised that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time."

He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Mike said that their daughters were elsewhere for the day because Zara had been having contractions through the night. He also spoke of the pros of having a home birth, revealing: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon as he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we’re doing."

The first photograph

During the past year, we've only seen one photo of Lucas' face and it's this one, taken at the Houghton Hall International Horse Trials in May 2021.

The royal baby Lucas Philip

Lucas looked utterly adorable as his mum cuddled him up in a blue puffer jacket that had animal ears on top. His cute face was just visible, as Zara had her son strapped to her chest.

Zara was seen introducing Lucas to a fellow equestrian, before going on to lead some horses and later tucking Lucas into his pram.

First holiday abroad

It's believed that Lucas' first holiday abroad was to France in summer 2021.

Father-of-three Mike opened up about the family trip on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, telling listeners: "I managed to get away with the fam, we went down to France, which was lovely, just before the fires actually."

"We stayed in a place very close to the fires and fortunately that place made it through, but they did send me pictures that it was close."

Visiting the Queen at Balmoral

Part of the royal calendar each summer is to enjoy a break away at the Queen's Scottish residence of Balmoral, and little Lucas visited for the first time last year.

The Queen's Scottish home Balmoral Castle

Dad Mike revealed that he and Zara took their children to see the Queen at her Balmoral estate, and said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

Getting into golf!

Lucas may only be an infant but he's already getting into his dad's favourite hobby of golf!

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike revealed that he and Lucas had watched golf together in Mike's golf room "a few times".

Dad Mike is a keen golfer - will Lucas follow in his footsteps?

Lucas' Royal Christening

November 2021 saw the joint christening of Zara's son Lucas and Princess Eugenie's son August at All Saints Chapel in the Royal Lodge, Windsor Castle.

The Queen attended the baptism of her two great-grandchildren, and there was a poignant significance behind the date chosen. The royal cousins' christening took place on 21 November – one day after what would have been the Queen and Prince Philip's 74th wedding anniversary.

All Saints Chapel at Royal Lodge, Windsor Castle

Both Lucas and August were given the middle name Philip in a touching tribute to their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on 9 April when Lucas was less than three weeks old.

A Christmas outing

Baby Lucas and his siblings were treated to a fun family visit to the Cotswold Farm Park in Cheltenham in December.

The Tindalls had a magical evening out at Christmas

Dad Mike took to his Instagram page to share a series of beautiful photos from their magical night, with one featuring Zara pushing then nine-month-old baby Lucas in a buggy. Mike wrote: "Lovely evening wandering around @cotswoldfarmpark last night. Worth a visit if you're close by!!"

In the snap, Princess Anne's daughter Zara looked back at the camera as she pushed Lucas through a beautiful forest trail illuminated by pretty lights.

The Queen's special photograph

In February, HELLO! noticed an adorable photo on the Queen's console table featuring Lucas at her home Windsor Castle.

The Queen's photo featuring baby Lucas

The monarch was carrying out her first in-person engagement at her Berkshire abode after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee – and in the background was a sweet new portrait of the which appeared to show Her Majesty holding her great-grandchild Lucas.

The tot's older sisters, Mia, now eight, and Lena, three, looked to be sitting either side of their great-grandmother, with their cousin, Prince Louis, also three, next to Mia on the end of the sofa.

