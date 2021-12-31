Mike and Zara Tindall enjoy magical evening out with baby Lucas The royals visited a country light trail!

Royals Zara and Mike Tindall had a special evening out on Thursday with their family, when they visited the Cotswold Farm Park in Cheltenham.

MORE: Mike Tindall's very unexpected Christmas jumper revealed!

Father-of-three Mike took to his Instagram page to share a series of beautiful photos from their magical night, with one featuring Zara pushing nine-month-old baby Lucas in a buggy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall chats about his Christmas trees

Mike wrote: "Lovely evening wandering around @cotswoldfarmpark last night. Worth a visit if you're close by!!"

In the snap, Princess Anne's daughter Zara was dressed warmly in some black jeans, a snug coat, hat, gloves and light brown boots. The royal looked back at the camera as she pushed Lucas through a beautiful forest trail illuminated by pretty lights.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's family traits completely divide fans – see photo

READ: Why the royal family 'aren't allowed' to play this popular board game

Zara Tindall out with baby Lucas

The other photos showed more gorgeous lights scattered around the woods in the shape of butterflies, stars and wild animals.

Mike's followers were quick to comment on the pictures, with one telling him: "@mike_tindall12 magic! Cannot wait to come back in the Cots, one of my fave places! Happy New Year Mike & Zara."

Another fan posted: "Happy New Year when it comes Mike. To you, Zara and the children x."

The pretty light trail

We hope the Tindalls had a lovely relaxing Christmas at their Gloucestershire home. The former rugby star had discussed his family's festive decorations on The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby podcast, revealing they have two Christmas trees.

"We have a couple [of Christmas trees], but we've got a fakey as well," he said. "I think fakeys are just easy and they're so good, they look so real and they fall perfectly and you don't have to clean pine needles up, but we do have a real one [sic]."

The Tindalls reside on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate with their three children, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and baby Lucas.

The Tindalls at the Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert

Mike and Zara made another rare appearance recently with the royal family as they stepped out to support the Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The couple were joined by Zara's aunt, the Countess of Wessex, and cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.