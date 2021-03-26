Zara and Mike Tindall's baby name struggle revealed – and parents will relate The royal couple didn't name their son straight away

Mike Tindall has revealed that he and wife Zara, granddaughter of the Queen, struggled to come up with a name for their third child.

The royal couple welcomed baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall on Sunday 21 March at their home in Gatcombe Park, however they did not choose a moniker for the newborn straight away.

Speaking on podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, earlier in the week proud father Mike told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne how the couple were still deliberating over a name for their son.

"We haven't got a name yet, no," said Mike. "We're still working on it. We always struggle with that. We never pick one before they arrive."

Former rugby star James Haskell ventured the royals might name their baby boy after him, suggesting: "James is a good name," however, Mike replied, "That's my middle name, I can't do it."

By Wednesday the family had chosen a name for their new addition, settling on a charming modern boys' moniker, Lucas, which means 'light-giving'.

Mike and Zara Tindall name their babies after their arrival

A spokeswoman for the couple confirmed: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz."

Their son's middle name, Philip, was chosen in honour of both Mike's father as well as Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Tindalls are now parents to two daughters and a baby boy

Lucas's birth comes just a few weeks after Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie welcomed her son August with her husband Jack Brooksbank on 9 February. Eugenie and Jack also chose to have Philip as a middle name for their baby boy, in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Father Mike is clearly over the moon that he now has a boy in the family, as the couple already have two daughters, Mia and Lena.

Royal fans were thrilled at news of baby Lucas's arrival

He previously revealed his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

To groans from one of his co-hosts, Mike then joked, referencing the pandemic: "We're not sure what to do, Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names."