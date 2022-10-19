Eminem's rarely-seen daughter's life out of the spotlight revealed The rapper raised three children

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is carving out a career as an influencer, which has thrust her into the limelight. However, the star's rarely-seen oldest child is living a very different existence.

Not much is known about Alaina, 29, who Eminem adopted with his wife at the time, Kim Scott - also known as Kim Mathers.

Guardianship was given to the pair as Kim's twin sister, Dawn, was unable to care for her daughter due to a drug addiction which would eventually take her life.

Despite being raised by one of the most men in music, Alaina has opted to steer relatively clear of the limelight.

Her alternative lifestyle appears to suit her as she's thriving as a public relations graduate and got engaged last year too.

Rather than carve out a career in the entertainment industry, Alaina is focused on body positivity and becoming a mental health advocate.

Alaina is a mental health and body positivity advocate

Her Instagram feed is filled with stunning snapshots of her traveling the globe, planning her wedding and living her best life.

Her upbringing had a different dynamic to most and Alaina has been open about what it was like growing up with two sets of parents.

"I didn't start calling my aunt and uncle mum and dad until I was older but having a meshed family is what's always been normal to me," she said of Eminem and Kim, who have one biological daughter, Hailie, and he also raised his ex-wife's other child, Stevie.

Eminem's biological daughter Hailie Jade is an influencer

"Side note; just because you birth a child or provide the sperm for a child doesn't make you a parent.

"Some people think Mom and Dad titles should be earned. I always called my bio Mom and Dad, Mom and Dad but I respect if your 'parents' weren't there if you don't call them that. Boundaries is key."

Speaking in 2004, Eminem said of his relationship with Alaina: "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born.

"Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Alaina is also close to Hailie and occasionally makes an appearance on her social media feed too and they've enjoyed many wholesome trips back to their dad's home together.

