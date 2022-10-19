Today's Hoda Kotb shares gorgeous photo of daughters as she marks sister's birthday The Today host is a mom-of-two

Hoda Kotb is one family-orientated woman, always doting on her two daughters and family members, and she had a special tribute during the week.

The Today host treated her sister, Hala, to a meal out in a bistro as Hala celebrated her birthday. She looked so glamorous as she styled out a slinky black outfit as she posed with her two nieces, Haley, four, and Hope, two. The two young girls looked so sweet with Haley in a gorgeous all-black outfit and Hope styling out a pink sweater.

In a sweet caption to her sister, Hoda penned: "Happy bday to the best aunt and even better sister!!! Love you Irwin xo @hala.kotb."

Fans loved Hoda's sweet message, and were quick to wish Hala a special day as well. One shared: "Happy Birthday Aunt Hala! You da best!"

A second penned: "Happy Birthday and I hope it is a special one," while a third commented: "Happy happy birthday! Beautiful photo!"

A fourth added: "What a gift I'm sure she is to you and your girls!!!" and a fifth said: "Such a cute picture!"

Hoda shared a special tribute to her sister

Alongside her sister, Hoda is very close with her daughters, and recently teared up as she opened up about her worries for her young girls.

The presenter didn't start the adoption protest for her two girls until she was 50, and she discussed with George Clooney about missing out on key moments of their lives.

Hoda worried about missing out on certain parts of her daughters' lives

"I had kids later in life… I get scared sometimes if I'm being totally honest about being my age, and [I think] 'Please God let me, I want to witness that, I want to see that,'" Hoda said, as tears welled in her eyes.

She asked the Ocean's 11 actor if he felt the same, and he revealed he had an entirely different outlook on being an older parent.

He admitted: "No, I kind of like the idea of sort of being out of it when my daughter starts to date."

