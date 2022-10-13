Jamie Oliver's wife Jools cherishes special moment with rarely-seen oldest daughter It's a full house for the Olivers this week

Jools Oliver couldn't resist sharing a major family highlight with fans on Thursday afternoon involving her eldest daughter who she shares with her celebrity chef husband Jamie Oliver.

RELATED: Jools Oliver shares nostalgic baby photo - and it's adorable

The doting mum-of-five took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of her lookalike daughter Poppy Honey Rose. The 20-year-old student was seen smiling patiently as she looked up from her desk to see Jools taking her photo and joking that in her excitement to be spending time with 'Pops', she was "driving her mad already."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter

Jools captioned the special moment with a sweet message: "Pops is home and I get to study with her… but I am driving her mad already. Need to stop asking her questions and getting her to help me. Love you Pops xx."

Jools is so happy to have her daughter Poppy home

Jools, 47, and Jamie, 47, are parents to Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

Only last week, Jools garnered a flood of compliments and well wishes from her 588k-strong Instagram fanbase when she shared a nostalgic baby photo from back when the couple were raising their brood in pretty Primrose Hill London. Jools wrote: "London days… I miss them a bit."

READ: Jamie Oliver's son River sparks comments in adorable new video at family home

The family left London for their current Essex home, Spains Hall, in 2019. The sprawling Grade I listed Elizabethan country house near Finchingfield has a whopping £6 million price tag and boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall.

SEE: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6m Essex home has to be seen to be believed – inside photos

MORE: Maggie Gyllenhaal has sweetest moment rarely seen lookalike daughter

Fans caught a glimpse of the Oliver's kitchen on Petal's birthday

The Olivers have shared occasional family photos from the home including a cosy memento of time spent snuggling around the fireplace and the moment that the family came together to celebrate their daughter Petal Blossom Rainbow's 13th birthday.

The happy family snaps offered fans a look at the huge farmhouse-style kitchen leaving them marvelling, "wow! What a beautiful pic!"

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.