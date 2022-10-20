Royal trick-or-treat! Archie and Lilibet's celebrity Halloween playmates revealed The Sussexes like to celebrate the spooky date

Halloween is coming up and we imagine Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet are getting very excited.

The Sussexes are known to celebrate the occasion which falls on 31 October, previously dressing up their kids in sweet costumes back in 2021. With several celebrity friends living nearby, it's possible the royals may join them for a spooky party this year.

WATCH: Meghan chats about Archie and Lili's Halloween fun

Meghan told US talk show host Ellen Degeneres how Archie and Lilibet celebrated Halloween last October, revealing: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all."

Archie was two at the time and dressed as a dinosaur, but only wore his outfit for "about five minutes," while Lilibet - who was five months old - was a skunk "like Flower from Bambi".

If you're wondering who could make the Sussexes' guestlist for Halloween 2022, Archie and Lilibet have some very famous playmates.

Orlando Bloom, his wife, singer Katy Perry, and their daughter, Daisy, live just down the road from Meghan and Harry in Montecito, California. The American singer and the British actor own a property in the same gated community as Harry and Meghan.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in May 2021, Harry opened up about paparazzi attention and how his life in Montecito has allowed him more privacy.

"Having moved, has it got better?" Dax asked the royal. "Yeah, way better," Harry said, before adding: "Just two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

James Corden and Prince Harry

Gavin and Stacey star James Corden, who hosts US talk show The Late Late Show, is also friends with the Sussexes, previously revealing that he and his wife Julia Carey have visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11million Montecito home and that their children have enjoyed a playdate.

He told The Sun: "I have. It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely."

He also confessed he had "a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry" before adding that he will "always be in their corner". The presenter and Julia are parents to three children: Max, Carey and Charlotte.

We wish them all a happy Halloween.

