Archie Harrison's favourite meals - including the sweet treat he loved from the Queen Prince Harry and Meghan's toddler has a sweet tooth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison might only be three, but the royal toddler has already developed his palette - and everything from waffles to quesadillas make his favourite foods list.

The royal tot is growing up in sunny Montecito with his parents, and we imagine the Sussex family have adopted the LA healthy eating mindset. We know Archie's mother Meghan loves to cook, so Archie's diet is bound to be full of nutritious foods. No doubt the young royal and his little sister Lilibet enjoy some tasty treats too – but what do they actually like to eat?

Read on if you want to know more about Archie's favourite foods…

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals son Archie's love of waffles

Archie's homecooked meals

In the CBS documentary Meghan and Harry Plus One. friends of Meghan and Harry gave an insight into the types of foods their young soon likely eats at home in Montecito, California.

Meghan's makeup artist friend Daniel Martin told Gayle King: "I'm sure the baby's gonna be raised like, definitely clean and green. Clean and green for the baby. She loves to cook. Eating organic whenever she can."

The Duchess of Sussex likely made her own baby food with fresh veg

Daniel added that foodie Meghan will likely shun ready-made baby food for Archie. "Oh, I totally see her making her own baby food," he revealed.

A mostly vegetarian or vegan diet

If Archie eats like his parents, it's more than likely the tot will have a diet largely free of meat.

The Mirror newspaper previously reported that Meghan is an animal lover who eats vegan during the week, and she's encouraged Harry to eat less meat too. So lots of fresh fruit and veg for Archie!

Archie adores waffles!

In his recent interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Prince Harry revealed that his son loves eating waffles in the morning and his favourite breakfast is cooked using a present from his the Queen.

The young royal loves waffles for breakfast!

Harry said: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Harry is also a waffle convert, telling James: "Now I have waffles for breakfast, a bit of yoghurt, a bit of jam on top. I don't know if that's the right thing to do...."

Archie's birthday cake

Archie had his eye on the cakes during the royal tour of South Africa

We loved the sound of Archie's first birthday cake, which People magazine revealed that Meghan made herself.

The publication reported how the Duchess baked a strawberries and cream 'smash cake' for his big day. We bet her son enjoyed tucking into that treat!

What snacks does Archie like to eat?

Even snacks are healthy in the Sussexes household. According to The Cut, Meghan made "kits with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars" to pass out to an "unhoused man" on Archie's way home from school, which the three-year-old also enjoyed himself.

Meghan also sends Archie to school with "a week's worth of freshly picked fruit" for him and his classmates to enjoy.

Archie is also fond of quesadillas, a Mexican dish consisting of a cheesy tortilla, often stuffed with spicy veggies or meat.

