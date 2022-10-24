Kaley Cuoco displays growing baby bump at pumpkin patch after sweet gender reveal The Big Bang Theory star looked overjoyed

Kaley Cuoco shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump on Sunday afternoon – just days after she revealed she's expecting a baby girl.

SEE: Kaley Cuoco wows in bedazzled mini dress amid sweet relationship news

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old actress posted a slew of adorable snaps alongside her beau, Tom Pelphrey. The duo looked smitten as they posed for a series of spooky photos at a sunlit pumpkin patch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

The mother-to-be appeared in high spirits as she gently cradled her bump in front of a shed dotted with an array of colourful pumpkins.

Tom, 40, made the most of his surroundings and humorously cradled a large pumpkin alongside his pregnant partner.

LOOK: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey look so in love during red carpet debut at the Emmys

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares incredible baby news: 'Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023'

Opting for comfort, Kaley wore a stylish pair of grey dungarees and accessorised with sunglasses and a cap. Tom, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a pair of stone-hued chinos and a smart grey T-shirt.

The actress and her beau looked smitten

Kaley and her boyfriend Tom are expecting their first child together. And earlier this month, the star penned a sweet post to share the news with her Instagram followers.

Revealing the gender of their baby, Kaley posted a photo of their gender reveal confetti cake filled with pink frosting.

Bursting with excitement, she captioned her snaps: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023, beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!"

Kaley and Tom are expecting their first baby together

Her fans were similarly overjoyed, as one enthused: "Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful," while a second posted: "CONGRATS! Incredibly happy for you! Woo hoo!!!!"

A third commented: "So happy for you guys," and a fourth added: "OMGGG I AM SCREAMING!!! Congrats!"

The duo announced their baby news on 11 October

Kaley and Tom started dating earlier this year and made their first official outing as a couple back in May at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

The lovebirds went "Instagram official" on 4 May, with Kaley sharing a selection of sweet, loved-up photos as part of a life update for her social media fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here