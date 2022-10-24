Jenna Johnson shows off sweet baby bump as she hits pregnancy milestone The star is glowing!

Jenna Johnson took to social media with the sweetest pregnancy update for fans as she enters her third trimester.

SEE: DWTS 2022 Prom Night: D'Amelios falter as shock elimination follows emotional exit

The Dancing With the Stars professional, 28, shared an adorable video in celebration of the magical milestone which saw her show the size progression of her baby bump.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas' son Mark performs on Dancing with the Stars

Captioning the video she penned: "Big day over here…. We’re in the 3rd Trimester!!!! Can’t believe there are only 12 more weeks until we get to meet our little buddy. To celebrate, here’s a little bump progression."

MORE: Dancing with the Stars announces arrival of new host - details

SEE: DWTS 2022 Prom Night: D'Amelios falter as shock elimination follows emotional exit

The selection of clips saw the star posing at home, at the gym, as well as a number of loved-up shots alongside her husband of three years Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Jenna took to shared the update on Instagram

Friends and flans flooded the comment section of the sweet post. Rumer Willis replied: "So excited for you, gorgeous mama."

Ginger Zee added: "Yes baby," alongside three applause emojis. One follower penned: "Tears! Look at this beautiful body with this baby of yours!" Another wrote: "Time flew by so fast!"

The happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child back in June with a photo shoot in People magazine that showed off Jenna's growing baby bump as she revealed the sweet way she broke her pregnancy news to her husband.

"I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers," she said. "I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So, he didn't expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there."

The pair are having a boy!

She added: "I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home. So, he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, 'Did you go shopping today?' He was like, 'Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.' I'm like, 'No way. I got some too today.'

"He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it," she continued. "He looked at the shoes and was like, 'How small are these sneakers?' Then it hit him and his face ... it was priceless."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.