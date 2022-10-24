Why Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's kids could be the first royals with a Hollywood career See what Meghan has to say about Archie and Lilibet breaking into the industry...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children might only be young, but we're already wondering whether Archie, three, and Lilibet, one will follow in their parents' star-studded footsteps.

LOOK: Meghan Markle seriously divides royal fans with unique strapless jumpsuit

It's not uncommon for royal children to share their parents' interests and take inspiration from their career journeys. From Zara Tindall echoing her mother Princess Anne's Olympic equestrian career to Prince George sharing his mother the Princess of Wales' love for tennis, we can't help but wonder if Archie and Lilibet will join Meghan in the spotlight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's son Archie receives round of applause at UK event

In her latest tell-all interview with Variety, former actress Meghan was asked what her response would be if one of her children told her they wanted a career in the entertainment industry.

The Duchess responded by saying she would simply reply "Great!" to her children if they expressed an interest in the arts.

LOOK: Prince Harry's $5 fast food order is shockingly normal

Could the Sussex's children be heading for a life in the spotlight?

She said: "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path.

"If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit," said Meghan.

SEE: Meghan Markle wears new slinky top - wait 'till you see the back

READ: Archie's cutest outfits! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's stylish son

The former Suits actress added: "We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."

It wouldn't be unlikely for the Sussex children to break into Hollywood, given that a career in the arts industry would be easier for both Archie and Lilibet than others, should they wish to pursue the entertainment industry.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are parents of two

Not only do they live in Montecito, a relatively short drive from Hollywood, but Harry and Meghan's company Archewell Productions has a creative partnership with Netflix - the world's leading streaming service. Meghan even expressed to Variety her desire to bring a rom-com to the screen via her and Harry's production company.

"For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here