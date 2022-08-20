7 royals who didn't go to University revealed You won't believe which royals made the list!

Lady Louise Windsor recently revealed her exciting university plans for the new academic year, but the young royal will not be following in the footsteps of many extended family members as several royal family members skipped university altogether.

Whilst Louise will join the likes of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, whose blossoming romance happened in the halls of St. Andrews college, the Queen, Prince Harry and many others opted for alternative education.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry did not follow in his older brother's footsteps and chose not to gain his degree. The 37-year-old began his education at Wetherby School and Ludgrove School and like his brother, he graduated from Eton.

Rather than packing his bags for university, the doting father chose to complete ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst instead.

Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury.

The Queen

Her Majesty the Queen, alongside her sister Margaret, was privately educated within palace walls by governess Marion Crawford where they learned history, language, literature and music.

Her Royal Highness, who is fluent in French, began studying independently of her sister in 1936, when her father became king. The then Princess received private tuition in constitutional history from Eton College’s Vice-Provost, Henry Marten, as she prepared for her future role as monarch.

Both the Queen and Margaret were the last of the royal family to be educated at home.

Princess Diana

Despite the late Princess of Wales failing her O-levels, she made a major change to education in the royal family as she decided that Prince William and Prince Harry were to have an ordinary upbringing and thus, the brothers were the first royals to be educated within the public school system.

The Princess was just 19 when she married into the royal family and therefore had university been on the cards, she would have not been able to attend. Diana was initially home-schooled by her governess, Gertrude Allen, but later began her formal education at Silfield Private School, followed by Riddlesworth Hall, all-girls boarding school near Thetford, when she was nine.

In 1973, she joined West Heath Girls’ School in Sevenoaks, Kent, where she failed her O-Levels twice.

Princess Margaret

The Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, was, like Her Majesty, privately tutored and did not attend university. She too learned French and up until 1936, the pair were tutored together. When their father King George took over the throne, they were split up for their studies. Margaret was known for her love of the arts and also learned piano from the age of four.

Princess Anne

Passionate equestrian Princess Anne chose not to attend university, and explained her reasoning in the documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70. She explained: "So many of my contemporaries, when asked why they were going to university, would say, 'Well basically because that’s what you do.'

She continued: "And I remember thinking really that doesn’t sound like a very good reason to go university, so I thought I would skip that. But I also thought that I might have the opportunity to travel with Her Majesty on her tours. I did Geography A-level so, for me, it made more sense." The Princess has six O-Levels and two A-Levels from Benenden School, an independent boarding school for girls in Kent.

Jack Brooksbank

Despite starting his university career at Bristol, Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank decided that student life wasn't for him and subsequently left before completing his degree. Although there has been no confirmation as to why, reports indicate that the 36-year-old skipped Bristol in a bid to pursue his dreams in the hospitality industry.

It looks like he hasn't suffered a set-back since he made that life-changing decision as after leaving university, he impressively made a name for himself as the UK ambassador for George Clooney and Rande Gerber's tequila brand, Casamigos.

Earlier this year, the entrepreneur announced an exciting new venture in the world of property.

Mike Tindall

For Mike Tindall, university wasn't entirely off the cards. After being educated at the Queen Elizabeth Grammar school in Wakefield and working in a fish and chip van to earn money while he was studying, Zara Tindall's husband gained a place at Durham University.

However, when he turned 18 he was snapped up by England Schools and went on a seven-week tour of Australia. Returning exhilarated and exhausted he decided to defer his place at Durham for a year to take up the offer of a place in Bath's rugby squad. He never did make it to Durham.

His career took off and two years later he proudly made his debut in the England team, soon becoming a regular fixture at both club and international level.

