The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken to their social media accounts to share a poignant message for Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from 9 - 15 October.

Writing on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts, the royal couple, who share three children together, sent their thoughts to families who have sadly lost a baby, and posted details of organisations that can offer support.

The royals wrote: "Taking a moment this #BabyLossAwarenessWeek to think about all those who've been affected by pregnancy and baby loss. In this thread there are organisations and resources that are providing support and advice to families and loved ones who need it most."

William and Kate included contact details for Child Bereavement UK, writing: "Child Bereavement UK @cbukhelp, offers a support helpline if you've been affected by child bereavement at any time. Please do reach out if you feel it could help you or someone you know."

The couple also posted links to @MMHAlliance, @SandsUK and the team at @Tommys.

The Prince and Princess wrote of Tommy's: "They have free resources available and, if you're struggling, advise you to be kind to yourself and know support is available."

Several members of the royal family have experienced the loss of a baby in the past.

The Countess of Wessex tragically suffered baby loss, in the form of an ectopic pregnancy in 2001, which involved life-saving surgery.

Speaking to reporters outside of the hospital at the time, her husband Prince Edward said: "It's obviously a very traumatic time and my wife has… It's quite the most painful thing anyone can undergo.

"It's a pretty traumatic experience. As the pain reduces, so the relief will increase. I want to add my thanks to all the medical team who have done a fantastic job and reacted so quickly and have handled things so professionally."

Prince Edward and Countess Sophie

Zara and Mike Tindall also sadly lost a baby, a month after announcing Zara's second pregnancy in November 2016, and three years after giving birth to her first daughter, Mia.

A spokeswoman for the couple said at the time: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced baby loss as well, in July 2020, with Meghan revealing the heartbreaking news in an open letter for the New York Times titled, 'The Losses We Share'.