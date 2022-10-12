Proof Prince Louis gets his cheeky streak from Prince William in rare unearthed video Prince Louis' playful antics at the Jubilee charmed royal fans

Prince William might have a cool and calm composure now, but just like his son Prince Louis, he did throw tantrums as a child – and one of them was caught on camera!

MORE: 21 times royal children were caught being naughty in public

In an unearthed video, William was seen sulking when his mother, Princess Diana, ended playtime and told him it was time to go in from the garden at Kensington Palace. The Duke glared at his mother and stood firmly rooted to the spot, but his mother knew exactly how to handle it. Diana can be heard using reverse psychology, and she said: "All right Harry will have all the fun then," as she turned and walked away with a young Prince Harry in her arms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best of Prince Louis

"NO no no," yelled William back at her as he ran by his mother's side. Successful parenting at its finest!

The video was shared on TikTok by fan account @1ladyydianawales and as well as this funny clip, the account showcases lots of other lovely footage of Princess Diana, including the Princess on her wedding day and more private moments with her two boys.

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring: 'We're looking for a babysitter'

Prince William sulks in rare childhood video

Royal fans may remember how Prince Louis dominated headlines during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June when his cheeky behaviour in the royal box was caught on camera.

Just like a young Prince William was prone to tantrums, four-year-old Prince Louis' playful antics proved challenging for the Princess of Wales, who tried her best to tame her youngest son's mischievous actions - like father, like son!

Prince Louis captivated royal fans at the Queen's Jubilee with his cheeky behaviour

MORE: Supernanny reacts to Duchess Kate's parenting of cheeky Prince Louis - and it's not what you'd expect

Despite it being 24 years since William and Harry lost their mother, she still remains a big part of their lives and her memory lives on through her grandchildren, who she never even got to meet.

Prince George writes to his late grandmother

Last year, the Duke of Cambridge made the personal admission that his three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis write Mother's Day cards to Princess Diana.

READ: Prince Harry asked if he misses brother William – see his reaction

REVEALED: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's sweet gesture during Buckingham Palace visit

Prince Harry's children also speak about their late grandmother. During an exclusive interview with Today's Hoda Kotb Harry revealed that, Archie, four, and Lili, one, refer to Princess Diana as "Grandma Diana".

The brothers keep their mum's memory alive

Asked whether he tells his kids, especially Archie, about his late mother, Harry told Hoda: "Yes, very much so. I don't tell him all the stuff that's happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana, and we've got a couple of photos up in the house."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.