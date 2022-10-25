Amal Clooney talks twins as she attends Michelle Obama's Get Her There event Amal is clearly an inspiration to her children

Amal Clooney's work in human rights advocacy has been nothing short of inspiring for years, and as she continues to fight those in need to get the rights they deserve, she can't help but think of how she is inspiring her children.

The lawyer shares twins Alexander and Ella, five, with George Clooney, and during an event in New York City on Tuesday, which HELLO! attended, she opened up about how she hopes to make them proud.

She collaborated with none other than Michelle Obama and Melinda French Gates to launch the Get Her There campaign through the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which is an effort to support adolescent girls' education.

As the women opened up about facing self-doubt throughout their life as well as the impact of their work, Amal revealed how becoming a mother further impulsed her advocacy.

She explained that becoming a mother and seeing all the love she is surrounded with from her family, her husband, and her children has been a driving force behind not only avoiding feelings of self-doubt, but an inspiration to keep going with her work in human rights.

She said that while it hasn't changed her "trajectory" – she has been working as a lawyer for twenty years – her children established even more of a reason to ensure girls and women around the world receive the education and opportunities they deserve, which was the focus of the event and the newly launched campaign.

Both Amal and George have long fought for justice around the world through their Clooney Foundation for Justice

The mom-of-two joked that while at the age that they are her children's support is limited when it comes to her work in current affairs, her son Alexander has been more influenced by her work than she expected.

She revealed: "My son drew the other day a picture of a prison and was like 'Putin should be in here,'" which received a wave of laughter from the audience.

The couple recently hosted the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library

However, she maintained: "But I do think about in a few years when, maybe five, when they sort of [start learning about] these issues around the world that we are talking about and when they ask us, you know, 'What did you do about this? What did you say about that?'"

"I've thought about what my answer would be and I hope it will be a good one," the star told the audience who gathered at the Manhattan Center.

