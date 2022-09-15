George Clooney makes very rare comment about his twins with wife Amal The Ticket to Paradise star welcomed twins in 2017

George Clooney and his wife Amal have chosen to keep their children completely out of the spotlight – but recently, the actor made a very rare comment about them.

George revealed that his twins, Alexander and Ella, already speak three languages despite being the tender age of five, even joking that they are both much smarter than he is.

During his appearance at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, George revealed how he will feel if his kids follow him into the entertainment industry.

"They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

George revealed in 2021 that he and Amal have chosen to keep Alexander and Ella out of the spotlight in order to not "put their lives in jeopardy".

The Ocean's Eleven actor penned an open letter requesting an end to photos of his children being published by the media, explaining that his A-list status and Amal's job as a human rights lawyer, means that they must take extra precautions when it comes to the wellbeing of their family.

George and Amal welcomed twins in 2017

The letter read in part: "I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment.

"The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe.

George and Amal keep their twins out of the spotlight

"We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids; we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences."

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins in 2017 after tying the knot in 2014.

