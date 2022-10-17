Amal Clooney looks awe-inspiring in cut-out chiffon gown alongside George Clooney The lawyer was the belle of the ball among Hollywood stars

Amal Clooney wore the most sublime gown at the second annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday evening, and even though Hollywood star George Clooney was by her side, all eyes were on Amal.

MORE: Amal Clooney stuns in head-turning mini dress on romantic date night

The international human rights lawyer arrived at the Los Angeles event with her husband of eight years, George Clooney, and looked the picture of grace in mint chiffon. Amal's strapless, corset-style dress by Del Core featured a keyhole cut-out detail and emphasised the mother-of-two's tiny waist before cascading to the floor in a stream of soft cream and fresh green hues.

Loading the player...

WATCH: George Clooney says wife Amal looks 'so good' in private carpet moment

Amal's beauty look was classic Hollywood golden era; she wore her dark tresses in waves over one shoulder with her hair parted to the side to reveal dazzling diamond drop earrings.

The 44-year-old kept her makeup natural, with nude lips, fluttery eyelashes and a hint of sparkle around her eyes. George Clooney, 61, kept it classic with a black tuxedo and the Oscar-winning actor's look complemented his wife's beautifully.

Amal's Del Core gown was so beautiful

The gorgeous couple were out for a very good cause as this year's Academy Museum Gala collected more than $10 million in donations for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

SEE: Amal Clooney steals the show in sequin mini dress on George's big night

RELATED: George Clooney's secret whisper to wife Amal Clooney on white carpet will melt your heart

Hollywood came out in full force to show their support with Julia Roberts, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jessica Chastain all debuting their finest haute couture.

Last Thursday, Amal stepped out looking fantastic for another good cause, attending the Albie Awards at The New York Public Library. She wore a showstopping floor-length gold beaded gown with elegant draping, embodying old school glamour, while George looked dapper as ever in a black suit and bow tie.

The ceremony was dreamed up by the power couple to honor brave journalists, human rights leaders and other global justice defenders who are trying to make a difference in the world.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.