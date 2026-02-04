George and Amal Clooney's internal parenting struggle with twins' nanny: 'I felt like my mother'

George and Amal Clooney are one of Hollywood's favourite A-list couples, best known for their glamorous red carpet appearances, philanthropy and romantic love story. However, we don't often get a glimpse into what the couple are like as parents, and on the rare occasions we do, it's been a revealing insight into the family dynamic, such as the strict house rule for their twins that they revealed in summer 2025.

The two are the proud parents of twins Alexander and Ella, who were born on 6 June 2017, and the Jay Kelly actor recently described them as 'rotten to the core', in a playful way, joking about how the two tease him in Italian, a skill they picked up spending summers at the family's Lake Como villa, a language he doesn't understand. But what are George and Amal like as parents?

© WireImage Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Jay Kelly Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival

They appear to be relatively hands-on, where possible, as he revealed in an interview with The Guardian in 2021, when he was asked if he had an army of nannies to help look after the children.

He responded: "We don't, because it's so important to Amal [to be involved]. We have a nanny four days a week and the rest of the time it's just us, and during lockdown, it was just us for a full year! I felt like my mother in 1964, doing dishes and six loads of laundry a day."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's love story

George and Amal's controversial house rule

One part of being hands-on parents is laying down the law when necessary, and it comes as no surprise that Amal is no stranger to implementing strict rules with her children.

In an interview with Glamour in summer 2025, she revealed that when guests leave the home, the human rights lawyer takes their phones away to maintain the privacy for her family, especially when it comes to the children.

Amal explained: "Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that's also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone's phones away! It's important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends, where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange."

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018

She also shared that she does everything she can to keep her children's lives private, telling the publication: "I would say becoming a parent means you're more troubled by some of the intrusions. So we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don't put our children out there, we've never put their photo out there or anything like that."