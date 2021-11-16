George Clooney has opened up about fatherhood in a candid rare interview, admitting he was hesitant to become a parent.

The Ocean's Eleven star shares four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney, and while he loves nothing more than his role as a dad now, he admits he didn't see children in his future before he tied the knot in 2014. "Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids," the 60-year-old confessed on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

"And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."

George revealed that he was surprised when the couple discovered they were having twins, admitting he was initially "kind of up for one" child. "I didn't know I'd have twins," he said.

"There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, 'Here' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic,'" he recalled. "And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl' and I was like, 'Oh [expletive].'"

George added: "[Amal's] sister has twins, and I was gobsmacked because... I was kind of up for one… I love it now and thank God they have each other during the pandemic."

George and Amal welcomed twins in 2017

The Hollywood actor also revealed that he and Amal first approached the subject of having children one year into their marriage. The couple were at a friend's house and went for a walk, where Amal told George they were "lucky" to have found each other and that they should share their luck "with some other folks".

The actor said he "thought about it for maybe a minute" and didn't think either of them had "made a decision" about kids at the time.

"And then I just said, 'Well, I mean, if you're in' and she said, 'I think we should try.' I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn't my lot in life and was comfortable with that," he added.

George and Amal went on to welcome Alexander and Ella on 6 June 2017.

