Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy shares first picture of baby son The jewellery designer became a mother in January

Chelsy Davy has delighted her followers by sharing the first image of her baby son, Leo.

The 37-year-old, who was previously in a relationship with Prince Harry, welcomed her boy with husband Sam Cutmore-Scott in January, five months prior to their marriage.

The sweet image appears to show Chelsy looking every inch the doting mother as she carried her ten-month-old boy in her arms whilst looking towards the sea. She simply put a blue heart emoji in the caption.

Chelsy tends to keep her private life away from the spotlight, so this latest post was a welcome surprise. "Beautiful blonde baba," remarked one follower, while another added a heart-eyes emoji.

However, her seven-year relationship with Prince Harry was incredibly public, with most details of her life printed by the press. She has since remained very private about their split.

Chelsy welcomed her first baby earlier this year in January, but she and Sam managed to keep the news a secret until March, when Richard Eden revealed it in his column, Eden Confidential.

Chelsy shared this snap on Wednesday

In 2020, Chelsy revealed that she was in a serious relationship, but didn't want to share who with. She told Tatler: "There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."

Her most famous ex-boyfriend is Prince Harry, who she met in Cape Town in 2004 during his gap year. The Zimbabwe-born beauty and Harry soon began dating, with Chelsy moving to Leeds to study law which allowed her to be closer to Harry. Their romance continued to blossom under the interest of the public, with Chelsy attending Prince Charles' 60th birthday and even meeting the late Queen at a society wedding.

However, after an on-off romance, things sadly came to an end in 2011 after Chelsy struggled with being in the royal spotlight.

Speaking to the Times in 2017, Chelsy said that the press attention she received while with Harry became too "uncomfortable" for her. She said: "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope."

