Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy marries months after welcoming first baby Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congratulations are in order for Chelsy Davy and Sam Cutmore-Scott who have tied the knot, five months after welcoming their first child, a boy named Leo.

MORE: Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

While the couple are yet to publicly confirm the news, according to Richard Eden for Mail Online, they announced the happy news to their friends by sharing a picture of her wearing a wedding band underneath her sapphire engagement ring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chelsy Davy paddleboards with dolphins during holiday in Mauritius

While Chelsy's seven-year relationship with Prince Harry was incredibly public, with most details of her life printed by the press, she has remained very private since their split.

SEE: 7 royal romances that didn't work out

RELATED: 7 royal exes who were invited to former partner's wedding

She welcomed her first baby earlier this year in January, but she and Sam managed to keep the news a secret until March, when Richard Eden revealed it in his column, Eden Confidential.

Chelsy has attended the royal weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The former City lawyer gave birth at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and named the newborn, Leo.

It's not known how long Chelsy and Sam, who was a year above Harry at Eton College, have been dating, but in 2020, the 36-year-old revealed that she was in a serious relationship, but didn't want to share who with.

She told Tatler: "There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."

Prince Harry and Chelsy dated for seven years

Sam, 37, is an Oxford graduate and currently the managing director at The Harper Hotel in Holt, Norfolk. His brother, 35-year-old Jack Cutmore-Scott, is an actor, best known for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Tenet and the drama series Deception.

Chelsy, who was born in Zimbabwe, now runs a jewellery and luxury travel business. The couple live together in Chiswick, West London.