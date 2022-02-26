Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy The royal and former lawyer split in 2011

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.

It is not known who the father is as Chelsy's last public relationship with television producer James Marshall ended in 2018.

However, in 2020, Chelsy revealed that she was in a serious relationship, but didn't want to share who with. She told Tatler: "There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."

Chelsy's most famous ex-boyfriend is Prince Harry, who she met in Cape Town in 2004 during his gap year. The Zimbabwe-born beauty and Harry soon began dating, with Chelsy moving to Leeds to study law which allowed her to be closer to Harry.

Chelsy and Harry dated on-and-off for seven years

Their romance continued to blossom under the interest of the public, with Chelsy attending Prince Charles' 60th birthday and even meeting the Queen at a society wedding.

However, after an on-off romance, things sadly came to an end in 2011 after Chelsy struggled with being in the royal spotlight.

Speaking to the Times in 2017, Chelsy said that the press attention she received while with Harry became too "uncomfortable" for her. She said: "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope."

Chelsy struggled with the attention surrounding their relationship

She added: "I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible."

The former couple have remained on good terms since their split, with Chelsy even attending Harry's royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

She also remains close to other members of the royal family and was also a guest at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank later that year.

