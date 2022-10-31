Strictly’s Helen Skelton shares fun family Halloween snaps – see photos The star shares three children with ex Richie Myler

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton is wowing us on Strictly Come Dancing right now with her dance partner Gorka Marquez, and the pair did a fabulous routine on Saturday’s Halloween show.

Away from the show, the mum-of-three has been having some spooky Halloween fun with her children at home on her parents' Cumbria farm, where she is currently living, following her recent spit from her rugby player husband Richie Myler.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares a rare peek at Strictly rehearsals

Helen, 39, took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of some very creepy goings on.

Halloween tea at Helen's house

The Skelton household had decorated a table with a pumpkin, skull and a big smoking bowl which the children were dipping breadsticks into. We wonder what was in it!

No doubt Helen’s children Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby Elsie enjoyed their eerie Halloween teatime.

Wonder what's in the bowl!

The TV star had previously shared a photo with fans of her spooky-themed door ready for 31st October.

"Standard Skelton autumn door. Love my mum," posted Helen beside the snap of the family’s front door decorated with floating witches' hats in pink, orange and purple, pumpkins lining the pathway and mini pumpkin lights wrapped around the wooden beams.

A spooky front door at the Skelton residence

Helen has been praised for getting on with life amidst the drama in her personal life concerning her ex husband Richie Myler.

The couple split in April, four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. Richie is now having a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - six months after he left the family home.

Helen had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and share their three children together.

TV presenter Helen Skelton

In a recent appearance on Lorraine, Helen was asked how she balances, "me time and work".

Helen replied: "Of course I struggle. I lump work into 'me time'. Not everyone does Strictly for their work. For me, lower the standards. My kids don't always go to school in fully ironed school uniforms sometimes. Delegate!" Looks like she’s doing a great job and top marks on the Halloween fun Helen.

