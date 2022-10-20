Strictly's Helen Skelton reveals 100-mile family relocation after very public break-up The presenter has recently split from her husband

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen Skelton has gone through a turbulent time lately with a very public break up from husband Richie Myler, and she's just revealed she's also moved!

Speaking to the Telegraph, Helen discussed the fact that she and her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby Elsie, have all relocated to her parents' farm in Cumbria.

It's where Helen grew up and found her passion for the great outdoors before her Countryfile success, and now she's back there with her own brood.

The star moved out of the marital home she shared with Richie in Leeds, and he has also stopped living there.

The star has thrown herself into Strictly rehearsals

When quizzed on how life has been at her family home, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

Revealing what a morning looks like for Helen, she revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day." It sounds very wholesome!

The 39-year-old also used the interview as a chance to speak out about how she's feeling post split with everyone asking her if she's okay.

"There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

Gorka Marquez has praised his dance partner

The mum-of-three has been putting her all into Strictly rehearsals and partner Gorka Marquez has been very proud of her.

Talking with Claudia Winkleman, after one of their dances, he said: "Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you may not feel like you're beautiful, good enough or anything but if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you." Aww!

