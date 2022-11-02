Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current parenting mission revealed The Duke and Duchess have two children

The Duchess of Sussex has been giving fans an insight into how she and Prince Harry are raising their two children, via her podcast installments and glossy interviews.

In a recent eye-opening piece published by Allison P. Davis in The Cut, Meghan Markle inadvertently revealed the current focus of their parenting with their eldest child, Archie Harrison.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's son Archie gets a round of applause

Allison joined the family on the school run, and wrote: During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

We can't help but agree, manners are very important – and it's the perfect age to be instilling them.

The royal couple have two children

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars," Allison also penned. Another good lesson for their son, about the real world.

There has been lots of learning in the Sussex household for one-year-old Lilibet, Archie's younger sister, as she's recently learned to talk, and she's found her feet as well.

In Meghan's latest Archetypes podcast, she revealed: "Lili has just started walking. She's a year and a couple of months old. Archie is just three years old – so yeah, I'm in the thick of it, toddling."

The family live in the US

It was Prince Harry who spoke out about Lili learning to talk, during a video call with the WellChild Award winners. The royal updated everyone by saying: "Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."

It sounds like they are both learning and developing at a rapid pace! Fans don’t tend to see many photos of the little ones, but they did get a look at Lili on her first birthday as a beautiful portrait was published.

