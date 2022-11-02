Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's different morning routines The Duchess revealed all on her podcast

Meghan Markle, 41, released a new instalment of her Archetypes podcast on Tuesday, and gave another insight to her life as a busy mom.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started 'afresh' with one another

During the talk, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her two children, son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana have two different morning routines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle makes promise to Archetypes listeners

Speaking with American actress Pamela Adlon, Meghan described her "morning rush," sympathising with busy parents, and she revealed that Archie wakes up later than his younger sister.

"So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up."

Harry and Meghan share two children

She went on to say: "I start doing his lunchbox, right before he's up, giving her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs. I make breakfast for all three of them, I love doing it. It's very important to me. For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

READ: The Duchess of Sussex reveals how Lili's birth changed her outlook on life – 'I see the world differently'

MORE: Meghan Markle has some incredible news to celebrate – details

She continues: "I like to feed all three of the dogs - because we just got another dog - and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind."

Another revelation from the podcast was Lili's latest milestone – she's now walking!

"Lili has just started walking," the mum-of-two said. "She's a year and a couple of months old. Archie is just over three years old – so yeah, I'm in the thick of it, toddling."

Meghan's podcast gives fans an insight into her home life

This is one of the many insights that the Duchess has given into her home life in recent months and she also explained in another episode how working from home has been a game-changer for her juggling her busy life.

"It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We'll never get this time back," the former Suits actress revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.