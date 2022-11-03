The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss' heartfelt baby revelation The actress rarely talks about her personal life

Elisabeth Moss has played the role of a mother numerous times in her acting career and now she's ready for it to happen for real.

The star revealed she's eager to start a family but teased that she'd have her own mom bring up her child because she did such a great job of parenting her.

MORE: Elisabeth Moss' cozy home breaks all the Gilead rules

Elisabeth opened up ahead of her 40th birthday earlier this year to share her hopes of becoming a mom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The future of The Handmaid's Tale beyond season five revealed

Speaking to You magazine, she said: "I definitely want to have kids because I’ve been very inspired by the kind of mother my mom is. She did a beautiful thing with me."

Elisabeth then joked: "And then I’ll give the child to my mum and she can raise it because she’d do it very well!"

MORE: The Handmaid's Tale: everything we know about season five so far…

MORE: 13 heartbreaking The Handmaid's Tale moments, ranked

Although she doesn't have children of her own, she is the proud owner of two cats, Ethel and Lucy, who get to travel with her when she's away filming The Handmaid's Tale. "I'm away for seven or eight months of the year," she added. "Having them with me makes a place feel more like home."

Elisabeth says she's eager to have children

Elisabeth is coy about her real-life relationships and hasn't revealed who she is currently dating - if anyone.

But she's understandably cautious when it comes to finding love as she suffered a traumatic marriage in the past.

RELATED: The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley confuses fans with photo

Elisabeth was married to Saturday Night Live alum, Fred Armisen, who she met in 2009 after her Mad Men co-star, Jon Hamm, met him while hosting SNL.

Elisabeth was once married to SNL's Fred Armisen

They had a whirlwind romance and got married the year after they got together. Sadly, they were divorced eight months later and Elisabeth says the nuptials were a disaster.

"Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young," she said in an interview with Vulture magazine. "It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible.

"At the same time, it turned out for the best. I'm glad that I'm not there. I'm glad that it didn't happen when I was 50. I'm glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. That's probably not going to happen again."

Fred - who left SNL to work on Portlandia - has admitted he was a terrible husband but hasn't elaborated on exactly what happened between them.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.