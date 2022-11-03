Ice-T opens up about the criticism he faces for his parenting style with daughter Chanel The star pays no mind to the haters

Ice-T is paying no mind to those who have negative things to say about his parenting style with wife Coco Austin.

The Law & Order: SVU star opened up about facing trolls and haters when it comes to his daughter with the television personality, Chanel, who is six years old.

Speaking with E! News at Heidi Klum's iconic annual Halloween party, he maintained all the love he is surrounded with makes it easy to ignore the criticism.

"If I don't know you personally, I don't take it personally," he said, adding that: "That's the key. If somebody you knew said something about you, that would bother you. But other people, they don't."

He explained that: "They just throw rocks like it's like seeing a nice car go throw rocks at it."

The actor maintained: "That's kind of like what they do. So it doesn't really bother me."

The couple went all out for the spooky night

He explained that ultimately, the love he has for his wife and family, and the love he gets in return, silences the trolls. "The haters are there, but you're insulated by all the love," he said, adding: "So you pay more attention to that than the hate."

The rapper has two other children from previous relationships, LeTesha Marrow, 46, who he had with his high school girlfriend, and Ice Tracy Marrow Jr., 30, who he shares with Darlene Ortiz. They were together from 1984 to 2001.

The family live in the rapper's home state of New Jersey

He married Coco in 2002, and recently revealed that their daughter is his last child, telling Us Weekly at the same party that: "We're one and done. One and done."

He even recalled that: "Coco didn't really want to have babies and then when she hit 35, she got the bug," revealing that: "She's like 'I gotta do it.' And so, we had the baby."

