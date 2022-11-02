Eva Mendes inspires fans with candid revelation about motherhood: 'Nobody can prep you' The star has two daughters

Eva Mendes is no doubt a loving and doting mother to her daughters, but she isn't hesitant to open up about the unexpected challenges.

MORE: Ryan Gosling shares hilarious update about his daughter Amada with Eva Mendes

The star has two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, six with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, who she has been with since 2011.

Though the two are very private about their personal lives, especially when it comes to the two girls, the actress recently opened up about how unexpected motherhood was for her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Mendes' daughter takes photos of famous mom

MORE: Eva Mendes looks so beautiful in rare peek inside showhome style family home

Speaking with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: "Nobody can prep you, nobody," which Kelly immediately agreed with.

She explained: "Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job that I needed an incredible amount of skill for, like in different areas."

Eva joked: "Like a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss," adding that: "Any other profession you would need to take a test or pass a test, the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test, that doesn't seem fair!"

The star had a humorous take on the challenges of motherhood

Sharing a clip from her appearance on the show on her own Instagram, she further joked in the caption: "Truth! I forgot to add mediator and judge. A fair judge that would listen to all sides before her verdict but no matter what, her rulings were always appealed. Always."

MORE: Eva Mendes shares sweet update from home with daughters - and her face says it all

MORE: Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling's new Gucci campaign

However, she also fondly added: "It's an exhausting job(s) but the most beautiful (job)s in the world."

"I love this phase" the star said in a recent Instagram post

Fans were immediately inspired by her honesty, and took to the comments to praise her for her relatability.

One fan wrote: "I completely get this. You need to add nurse, good listener, therapist… In the end it's all so beautiful," while another said: "Mothers we wear so many different hats!" as well as: "I feel this so much mama!" plus: "Love the sense of humor!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.