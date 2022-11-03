Kelly Clarkson recalls having 'horrible pregnancies' with two children The star faced ongoing sickness through both her pregnancies

Kelly Clarkson is a doting mom to her children, but she isn't afraid to admit her journey to motherhood wasn't easy.

She has two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

River was born in 2014, while her brother was born two years later, and their mother has opened up about how risky both pregnancies were, revealing that they are definitely her last.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, when Khloé Kardashian was a guest, the two got to talking about pregnancies, and particularly surrogacy, which the reality star used for the son she welcomed earlier this year.

While Kelly carried both of her children, she admitted she would have loved to know more about alternative options when it came to her own pregnancy, citing how difficult they both were.

"I wish I had known that because I had horrible pregnancies, I was hospitalized," she recalled to Khloé, who is also a mother of two.

Kelly did very few public appearances while pregnant and had to cancel a tour during her second

It's not the first time the singer alludes to her tumultuous pregnancies, and she previously spoke about how rather than the usual "morning sickness," pregnant people experience, she faced "all-day sickness." In an interview with CBS This Morning back in 2015 during her second pregnancy, she said: "I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated. It's really bad."

It was the same during her first pregnancy, of which she said: "I'm not even kidding. It's so bad. It's so bad. It's, like, so gross," adding that: "You're not attractive when you're pregnant. Everybody tells you [that] you glow and your hair is pretty and your nails are pretty.

The singer's children recently made a rare public appearance by their mother's side as she received a Hollywood Star

"That is total crap. My nails are short, my hair still falls out – it's not all lush and beautiful – and I have no glow. Unless it's, like, something left over from a bad throw up. It's horrible," she maintained.

After the two difficult pregnancies, she maintained on The View that she "would never, ever" get pregnant again, and joked: "It's just my body... I'm not meant to be pregnant!"

