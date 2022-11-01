Kelly Clarkson looks completely different with Rapunuzel-inspired hair in epic Halloween look The Kelly Clarkson Show host went all out for the 31 October!

Kelly Clarkson made sure all eyes were on her at the start of the week as she stepped out in an epic costume for Halloween.

Looking stylish while dressing up for the spooky holiday, the mother-of-two rocked a super long hair transformation that she styled in waves, along with a bold makeup look to resemble a haunted version of music legend Stevie Nicks.

Kelly shared several photos of herself in her outfit - complete with a metallic cape and long dress - on Instagram after the show, and received a number of compliments from her fans in the process, with many remarking on her hairstyle and urging her to rock the look in the future.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remi in hilarious video

"Keep this hairstyle for the next era," one wrote, while another commented: "I love this hair Kelly!" A third added: "This is the vibe we need for the next album."

Kelly was just as big a fan of her hairstyle too, revealing on her show that she had only one request, and that was to have 'Stevie Nicks hair' so that she could channel a ghostly version of the singer.

The star is a big fan of Halloween and had opened up about the holiday last week while chatting to guest Michael Ealy.

Kelly Clarkson looked incredible with a Rapunzel-inspired hair transformation as she dressed up as Stevie Nicks

The Grammy winner admitted that she enjoys taking some of her children's candy after they go trick-or-treating.

"I totally steal their candy while they're sleeping. They go to bed and I find my favorite things and I'm like, 'That's mine,'" she said. "They don't remember. I'm like, 'Oh, I guess you didn't get that. I guess it didn't make it into the bag.'"

Kelly shares her two children, River and Remington, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She is also close to Brandon's children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth – Seth and Savannah.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host with her children and ex-husband

In June 2020, the singer filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences. "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

