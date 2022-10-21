Kelly Clarkson relives beautiful memory with her two kids live on-air The American Idol winner got to reminisce

Kelly Clarkson often uses the platform of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, to open up about her own life and make her guests comfortable enough to do so as well.

The singer dedicated the entire latest episode of her show on 21 October to the movie The School for Good and Evil.

The entire main cast of the movie was also present, consisting of Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, and Sophia Anne Caruso.

At the top of the installment, Kelly reminisced about getting to watch the movie herself before it came out with her two children, River and Remington.

"It's a beautiful movie, y'all," she said, and when the cast appeared, she was definitely excited to have them on and gush about the film.

"It's so weird, y'all were all in my living room last night with me and my kids watching it, it was so good."

Kelly gushed with the cast of The School for Good and Evil about watching the movie with her kids

Charlize opened up about wanting to do the movie as a "love letter" to her two daughters and the joy of seeing their reactions to the film when they first watched it.

"I have a feeling they'd have to be at least 52 to see any of my work," the Oscar winner even joked.

Kelly could relate as she added: "It is so funny, because I have two kids and I'm a single mom too. And it's so funny what counts to them," which even got a nod of approval from Kerry.

She talked further to the cast about how she loved that even her son enjoyed the movie and when the audience was shown an old video of Sophia Anne, it brought River to mind.

The singer is a mom to son Remington and daughter River

"This reminded me so much of my daughter," she said of the young star's spunky video where she refused, as a child, to sing the song her father asked her to, adding: "She'd be like 'Not on your time, sir.'"

